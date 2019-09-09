David de Gea finally ready to sign new Manchester United – and match Paul Pogba's salary

The goalkeeper is out of contract next summer and United are at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

However, the Guardian reports that there has been a breakthrough in talks and the Spain international is on the verge of penning an extension worth around £290,000 per week.

That would match Pogba’s salary at Old Trafford and it is understood that De Gea expects to sign off on the deal soon.

Convincing key players to stay in Manchester was a crucial part of the remit handed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he took the Red Devils job last December.

The club tied down Anthony Martial on a long-term deal in January and Marcus Rashford penned a new contract in July.

Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young and Phil Jones have also extended their deals in 2019.

NOW READ...

TALISMANIC 9 players who've been far better for their country than clubs

RANKED! The 15 best England football shirts of all-time