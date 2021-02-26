David McGoldrick refuses to give up on Sheffield United’s survival chances

David McGoldrick insists Sheffield United will not “throw in the towel” while Premier League survival remains mathematically possible.

The Blades, bottom of the table with just three league wins this season, head into the weekend’s round of fixtures 14 points from safety, with only 13 matches left to bridge the chasm – starting with a home game against champions Liverpool on Sunday night.

The odds are heavily stacked against Chris Wilder’s side pulling off what would be the greatest of escapes, but McGoldrick is adamant the players and the manager will not merely accept what looks like inevitable relegation.

“It’s tough but there’s 13 games to go and 39 points to play for,” said the United striker. “Mathematically it’s still possible and while that’s the case, we keep on fighting.

“The manager wouldn’t let us do it any other way and we wouldn’t do it any other way either.

“You get as many points as you can. If you get on a great run, with momentum, who knows? Do you want us to say we are down and throw in the towel? No.

“If we pick up a win, and then another one and then another one, who knows? The manager is always positive. He’s the driving force of this club. He’s always positive and it never changes. That’s why his record is what it is.”

The Blades’ next three Premier League matches are all at Bramall Lane – they host Liverpool, Aston Villa and Southampton in the space of seven days.

Although home advantage is not what it was due to games being behind closed doors due to coronavirus, McGoldrick is hoping United can still use it as a springboard.

“These three games at home are huge. We have to make it tough because the fans can’t make it a fortress, and as horrible as we can for the teams coming by playing some high-tempo football,” said the 33-year-old.

“If we get some points on the board and get a little bit of momentum, you just never know what can happen in this league.

“Look at Fulham. Everyone is saying they are staying up now and Newcastle will be going down – blah, blah, blah – but their form until recently hadn’t been too great.

“In February they’ve picked up a few more points than they have done in any other month and it’s all positive for them. So if we can do that and close the gap, who knows?”