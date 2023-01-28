'Davide can leave when he wants' – Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti on Everton links

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists his son Davide can 'leave when he wants' amid rumours of a possible move to Everton for his assistant.

Davide is one of the names strongly linked with the vacant managerial post at Goodison Park following the sacking of Frank Lampard earlier in the week.

Asked in a press conference on Saturday whether his son could join Everton, where the pair worked together between 2019 and 2021, Ancelotti said: "Davide wants to be a manager.

"One day, it will happen. He's really good here. The day that I stop coaching or when he decides to, he can leave. He has the ability."

But the 63-year-old added: "At the moment, we're really good here. Our work has not finished."

Davide Ancelotti was a youth player at AC Milan, but never made a senior appearance for the Rossoneri and retired at the age of 20 to concentrate on a coaching career.

He has worked alongside his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.