De Boer: Sissoko and Joao Mario interesting players for Inter

Frank de Boer has confirmed Inter are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Sporting Lisbon's Joao Mario.

The Serie A side have long been linked with a move for Portugal midfielder Joao Mario and recent reports suggested they are keen to bring in France international Sissoko as well.

De Boer has now acknowledged the two are indeed options for Inter as he looks to strengthen the midfield.

"We need a strong team and perhaps it's true that our midfield is not complete yet at the moment," De Boer said at a news conference.

"We will have to keep a close eye on what happens on the transfer market. Joao Mario and Sissoko are interesting players."

Inter are allegedly ready to cash in on Marcelo Brozovic if Joao Mario comes in, but De Boer hopes the Croatia international will stay put regardless of any potential additions.

"Brozovic and Joao Mario are both excellent players and it would be great to have them both," De Boer added.

"We will have to wait and see what happens in the next few days regarding Joao Mario."

Inter begin their Serie A campaign with an away game against Chievo on Sunday and De Boer is brimming with confidence heading into the encounter.

"I want to win every game. That's what we'll set out to do and see where it takes us," he continued.

"We want to dominate and create lots of chances, I always expect that of my teams.

"We're excited to finally start. Now it's for real and I'm very confident about the season ahead."