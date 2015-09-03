De Bruyne relieved to 'boss' Bosnia-Herzegovina

Kevin De Bruyne was left relieved after Belgium bounced back from defeat to Wales in Euro 2016 qualifying to "boss" Bosnia-Herzegovina, winning 3-1 on Thursday.

Wales beat Belgium 1-0 in June to take charge of Group B and after Edin Dzeko's 15th-minute opener things appeared to be heading down a similarly frustrating and unsuccessful path.

But, boasting a starting XI containing attacking stars such as De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, Belgium were unlikely to be kept at bay for long and Marouane Fellaini restored parity eight minutes later.

De Bruyne then put Belgium ahead just before the break and a Hazard penalty late on secured all three points.

New Manchester City signing De Bruyne is confident that everything is going to plan in their bid for a first European Championships appearance since 2000.

"This is important, a real relief after the defeat in Wales," he told reporters. "We knew we had to be good. Bosnia is not a bad team, but we have shown that we were boss.

"They too were, of course, sometimes dangerous, but we always remained calm. After that equaliser they were never really that dangerous. I think we deserved to have won.

"I saw Israel and Wales also got three points, but we must just keep winning.

"It will be warm in Cyprus on Sunday, but a three-pointer that put us well on the way to the European Championships."