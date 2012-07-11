De Bruyne settling into life at Chelsea

The young Belgian completed his move to Stamford Bridge in January, but was immediately loaned back to former club Genk for the remainder of the season.

During his time in Belgium, Chelsea replaced Andre Villas-Boas with Roberto Di Matteo as manager and won the FA Cup and Champions League.

But De Bruyne believes little has changed at Stamford Bridge and feels a number of familiar faces will help him to settle into his new surroundings.

"I know a couple of people here already so it's quite good for integration, I don't see there being any problems," the 21-year-old told the club's official website.

"I know Eden [Hazard] very well, and for a long time. I played with him for the national team and we are the same age so we played together when we were 18, 19.

"Marko Marin is also here and we are all young, so it makes it easier to get to know each other. We also play the same style of football which is good for us, and we will find our way together."

De Bruyne was unable to introduce himself to his new team-mates as they were gearing up for an away trip to Swansea, but he stated that he is already starting to feel at home in London.

"For me the most important thing was just the signing," he added. "I also had to leave quickly to get back to Belgium because I had games to be playing, and now I have met everyone it is good.

"Since I have been here for pre-season everything is fine, the club has taken very good care of me and has organised everything perfectly to make it easy.

"After I went back the club called me a couple of times. They changed the manager but I have spoken to people here and I know scouts have been watching in Belgium as well."