De Canio handed Udinese return

Luigi De Canio has returned to Udinese after 15 years away to lead the club in the final weeks of the Serie A campaign following Stefano Colantuono's departure.

Colantuono left his role on Monday after one win in 11 league matches, leaving them four points above the relegation zone.

His exit has opened the door for De Canio – who most recently managed Catania in 2013-14 – the 58-year-old initially signing a deal to the end of the season as Udinese look to preserve their top-flight status.

"Udinese announce the appointment of Luigi De Canio as new head coach of the first team," read an official club statement.

"The manager has signed a contract until the end of the season.

"It's the second adventure with Udinese for De Canio after his previous experience which lasted from August 1999 to March 2001.

"In those two years De Canio won the Intertoto Cup in the double final against Sigma Olomouc in August 2000. In addition he reached the UEFA Cup round of 16 and the semi-final of the Coppa Italia."