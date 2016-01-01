De Gea: I want to be the best goalkeeper in the world

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is aiming to become the best in the world in his position.

The Spain international has developed into one of the best goalkeepers around the game in recent years, but he remains ambitious and is determined to keep improving.

"The ultimate aim is to be known as the world's best," De Gea told the official United website.

"I try to train and I try to play in games and to do the best I possibly can in order to attain that level and to be able to make it.

"Of course, getting to be number one keeper in the world is a tough ask because there are loads of goalkeepers out there and some very good ones, too.

"But I always try to give my very best to reach that standard."

De Gea has already kept seven cleans in the Premier League this campaign and he hopes to make it eight on Saturday and guide United to victory when they host Swansea City at Old Trafford.

"They are a good side. They are the sort of team that likes to play football and enjoy possession of the ball," he added.

"It's true that last season they made life difficult for us and we lost both games against them. I know we haven't done so well against them in the recent past, but it's a new year and so we'll obviously be giving it everything at Old Trafford in front of our own fans in order to secure the win."