De Gea included in United's Champions League squad

David de Gea, the reported target of interest from Real Madrid, has been included in Manchester United's squad for the UEFA Champions League play-off against Club Brugge.

The Spain goalkeeper was in superb form for United last season, his impressive displays helping the club to fourth place and a return to European football's premier club competition.

With speculation mounting that De Gea is set for a switch to Real, Louis van Gaal left him out of the matchday squad for their Premier League opener at home to Tottenham on Saturday.

However, he has been included in United's 28-man party for their play-off against Brugge, with the two legs to be played on August 18 and 26.

If De Gea features in the qualifying fixtures, it will not mean he is cup-tied for any future involvement in this year's competition.