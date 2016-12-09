De Gea named top Premier League keeper

FFT100 - TOP GOALKEEPERS

The Manchester United shot-stopper, who was voted's Player of the Year for a third consecutive season at the end of 2015/16, is ranked number 31 in FFT's overall list. Bayern Munich netminder and World Cup winner Manuel Neuer is the only gloveman to place higher than the Red Devils' custodian.

De Gea's 15 clean sheets last term saw him tie for second in the Premier League's Golden Glove standings, one fewer than Arsenal's Petr Cech who won the award for a fourth time, having picked up three with Chelsea.

Cech himself sneaks back into this year's FFT100 at number 99, while there is also a return for Spurs' France international, Hugo Lloris. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois completes the Premier League contingent, but falls 34 places from 2015 following the Blues' poor defence of their Premier League title.

FOURFOURTWO'S BEST 100 FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN THE WORLD 2016