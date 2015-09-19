De Gea situation was difficult, admits Navas

Keylor Navas has admitted that Real Madrid's attempts to bring in David de Gea during the recent transfer window affected him in a negative way.

Real were close to luring the Manchester United number one to the Santiago Bernabeu on deadline day, but the move eventually fell through due to a lack of time.

Navas has thus remained Rafael Benitez's first-choice goalkeeper and he has repaid his coach's faith with five clean sheets in as many appearances in all competitions, including Saturday's 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga.

"It was a difficult situation, but it's over now and I'm living in the present," Navas was quoted as saying on the club's official website.

"I'm here, with Real Madrid, the coach has faith in me, I'm enjoying my football and I have to try and reach my full potential. What I speak to Benítez about is between him and me, we've always had a good relationship.

"Things are going well. I'm extremely happy that people rate my work highly and it's a great source of pride to be at this club. As a boy I dreamed about being here and it fills you with satisfaction to be part of Real Madrid history.

"The hard work has been worth it and this is the path that will take us to greater things. We all want to keep clean sheets and we've managed to do so over the last few games, so we're satisfied."