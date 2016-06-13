De Gea starts for Spain

Spain have named David de Gea in their starting line-up to face Czech Republic in their opening match of Euro 2016 in Toulouse.

The defending champions have been rocked by allegations of a sex scandal involving De Gea - claims the Manchester United goalkeeper has strenuously denied.

But the 25-year-old has been named in Vicente del Bosque's team to play the Czechs, being selected over record cap holder Iker Casillas.

Spain's starting XI also includes Nolito, while Alvaro Morata has won the race to start at centre-forward over Aritz Aduriz.

The match also sees David Silva win his 100th cap for the European champions.

OFICIAL | 11 hombres para pelear el sueño de 46 millones de españoles. ¡Queremos la ! June 13, 2016

Del Bosque had suggested ahead of the match he would make a late decision on De Gea's availability.

He said on Sunday: "We will see if the player is able to play. If not, we will take another decision without any problem.

"We have to think about these situations for the team. We are not going to think about just the goalkeeper. We are going to think about the whole team."

Asked at that pre-match media conference if De Gea, or his potential replacement Casillas, had been affected by the uncertainty, he added: "No, they are big guys - they are fine."