De Gea 'very happy' at United, unaware of Madrid interest

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea claims he is unaware of reported interest from Real Madrid, insisting he is "very happy" at Old Trafford.

De Gea was poised to return home to the Spanish capital last year until his proposed contract was reportedly eaten by a faulty fax machine on deadline day, with the Spain international going on to sign a four-year extension and help United to FA Cup glory.

Madrid have been linked with another bid for De Gea, despite Keylor Navas helping the club to Champions League glory in 2015-16, however, the 25-year-old has no plans to depart Manchester.

"I know nothing about Madrid wanting to sign me. I'm calm. I have three more years in Manchester," De Gea told Cadena Ser as prepares for Euro 2016, which kicks off in France on Friday.

"United have given me everything. Now I'm just concentrating on the Euros and to be with the national team.

"I'm at a big club, which gives me love every day.

"I'm very grateful for Manchester United and I'm very happy there."

De Gea, who has won United's coveted Player of the Year award for three consecutive seasons, is vying with Iker Casillas for a starting role in Spain's XI.

Two-time defending champions Spain kick off their Euro 2016 Group D campaign against the Czech Republic on Monday, before facing Turkey (June 17) and Croatia (June 21).