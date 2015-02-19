De Laurentiis calms Lavezzi rumours

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lavezzi left for the French capital in 2012 but spoke this week about Napoli being his "first choice" were he to return to Italy, adding he would "see what happens" at the end of the season.

With Lavezzi widely reported to be considering a move away from the Parc des Princes, De Laurentiis was quick to cool the rumours.

Speaking to Radio Marte, the president questioned: "What would we want him back here for?

"He's doing pretty well for himself. He's got money and if he wants to come back to Naples, then let him buy a house and live here."