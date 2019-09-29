Manchester United willing to sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson next summer – but only for this amount

Manchester United are willing to sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson next summer, but only if their asking price is met.

The Red Devils will hold out for £20m for the 22-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson also spent last term with the Blades, featuring in all 46 Championship matches as Chris Wilder’s side won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

And according to The Sun, Manchester United have now decided to place the youngster on the market after David de Gea committed his future to the club.

The Spanish shot-stopper recently put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, with the option of another year.

Despite a downturn in form over the last 12 months, De Gea remains United’s first-choice goalkeeper.

That makes it highly unlikely that Henderson will be able to secure regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

And the Red Devils are ready to cash in on the former England Under-21 international, who joined the club from Carlisle at the age of 14.

Henderson has never played a competitive game for United and spent time on loan in the lower leagues earlier in his career.

After temporary spells with Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewbury, the Cumbria-born custodian moved to Bramall Lane in 2018.

He has been a key part of Sheffield United’s success since joining the club, although he was at fault for Georginio Wijnaldum’s winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Wilder will want to keep Henderson around but the transfer fee and the player’s wages could prove an obstacle, particularly if United are relegated this season.

However, the Blades are likely to face competition for his signature from other Premier League sides.

Manchester United return to action on Monday, when Arsenal visit Old Trafford.

