Debuchy going nowhere, says boss Pardew

Debuchy's future at the club was cast into doubt earlier this week, with reports suggesting that the France defender had claimed to be unsure over whether he would leave Newcastle in a French media interview.

However, Pardew has since spoken to Debuchy regarding the comments, which he believes have been misinterpreted.

"I don't think the quotes are accurate, something can get lost in translation, I have spoken to him," Pardew said.

"He is very happy at the club, he signed for four years and he is an important player who has done well and improved as he has gone along.

"I have no worries about those comments. You do never know in football.

"We are looking to change and strengthen in a lot of position next year but that won't be one of them."

Newcastle head into Sunday's clash with Aston Villa having won just one of their last nine games in all competitions and after failing to score in eight of those games.

Villa manager Paul Lambert had suggested that his side could unsettle the St James' Park crowd by starting on the front foot.

However, Pardew was quick to hit back at the Scot’s remarks.

"I'm surprised by that (Lambert's comments)," Pardew added.

"I think he's under-estimated our fans. He might regret saying that after the game."

Pardew will be able to welcome back top scorer Loic Remy from suspension, while captain Fabricio Coloccini and midfielder Cheick Tiote are also poised to return.

And the former West Ham boss is delighted to have that trio available again.

"We have two or three big, big players in and around the group who are back which is important," Pardew explained.

"We need those players with the run we are on at the moment. If you compare to Liverpool, it would be like having (Steven) Gerrard and (Luis) Suarez back, that's how important they are.

"It is fair to say we have missed Loic. And we have missed Fab and Tiote too so to have them back is good."