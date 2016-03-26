Deeney eyes Euro 2016 spot with Northern Ireland

Watford striker Troy Deeney could be a surprise inclusion at Euro 2016 after revealing he has been in discussions about representing the country.

Northern Ireland have previously explored the possibility of picking Deeney, given his great grandfather hails from the country, but FIFA rules state that a player must have a parent or grandparent from the nation they wish to play for to be eligible.

However, the door is seemingly still open for the in-form Watford forward, who has scored nine goals in 29 league games for his club this season.

"Yes, we are just confirming the Northern Ireland thing at the moment," he told Soccer AM.

"And I didn't reject Jamaica and say 'don't call me'. It was just when they did call me it was in the middle of June and I had just finished a long Championship season so I said, 'I fancy a couple of weeks with my kids.'"

Deeney said although he was sounding out his options with Northern Ireland, he would still be proud to play for England should Roy Hodgson consider him after his stellar season.

"I'd be the proudest man in the country if I did get the opportunity. I just have to keep doing my job and working away," he said.

"I don't want to say too much [about a potential England call up] because Mark Noble did an interview and got compared to Grant Holt.

"I have to be careful about what I say, but I'm just going to do my job and hopefully Mr Hodgson will give me a knock and I'll be the first one there."