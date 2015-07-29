Deila delighted that Gordon pledges future to Celtic

Craig Gordon has been hailed a "top-class goalkeeper" by Celtic boss Ronny Deila after penning a contract with the Scottish Premiership champions until 2018.

The 32-year-old has revived his career at Celtic Park following an injury-ravaged spell at Sunderland, winning the title last season after joining 12 months ago.

And Deila told the club's official website: "This is brilliant news and we're all delighted that Craig has extended his contract at the club.

"He was my first signing as Celtic manager and, since he joined us last summer, he has been an important member of the squad and he's made a great contribution to our success.

"Craig's a top-class goalkeeper and we're lucky to have him here at Celtic."