Liverpool could lose defender to Serie A side this summer

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as a transfer target for a host of Serie A sides, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Croatia international has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip having been preferred as Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner at various points this season.

And Lovren could be set to depart Liverpool this summer, with Italian trio Roma, Napoli and Milan all interested in the former Southampton man.

Roma could lose Kostas Manolas and Napoli may be forced to sell Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of next season, so both clubs are likely to be in the market for a new central defender. Milan, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their options at the back as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Lovren has made 166 appearances for Liverpool since his £20m transfer in 2014, and although he still has another two years to run on his contract, the Reds are prepared to let him go this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side take on Tottenham on Sunday as they attempt to keep hold of top spot in the Premier League.

LIST The 25 best Premier League goals EVER