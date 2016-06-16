Del Bosque urges full Spain focus for Turkey clash

Spain boss Vicente Del Bosque has urged his players not to be fooled by Turkey's lacklustre performance in their Euro 2016 opener.

Fatih Terim's men produced a woeful display in losing 1-0 to Croatia and Del Bosque is expecting more from them in their Group D clash in Nice on Friday.

"Hopefully we can take the initiative and spend more time deep in the Turkish half," he said. "But they are a great team and we must be careful and not confused by their last game."

Spain opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic, secured by a late header from Gerard Pique.

Del Bosque added: "We won the other day but we still have to be careful, they want to get the points. But we want to qualify as soon as possible."

The experienced former Real Madrid boss played down the importance of finishing top of the pool, however.

"I'm a little sceptical [of the benefit of finishing first]. No-one knows who the best opponent is for the next phase. That said, we will still try to finish top."