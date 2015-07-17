Delph joins City after second U-turn

Aston Villa's Fabian Delph has performed his second U-turn in a week and joined Manchester City for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The England international midfielder had been widely linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, but on Saturday released a statement declaring his intention to remain at Villa Park.

"I'm not leaving. I'm staying at the football club and I can't wait for the start of the season and captaining this great football club," he said at the time, while his loyalty was praised by manager Tim Sherwood.

Delph is thought to have performed a U-turn in making that decision, but Friday's news represents another change of mind from the 25-year-old, who made over 130 appearances during his six years at Villa.

"Fabian Delph is an excellent player, and I am looking forward to working with him," City boss Manuel Pellegrini told the club's official website.

"He has made a huge impact in recent seasons at Aston Villa, and is now one of the brightest young midfielders in the Premier League.

"Fabian has tremendous skill and energy, and the fact that he has become a regular member of the England squad is further evidence of his progress over the past few seasons. At just 25 years old, he still has his best years ahead of him."

The signing of the former Leeds United midfielder comes three days after City smashed their transfer record to prise Raheem Sterling away from Liverpool.

Delph's first meeting with his former employers will come at Villa Park on November 7, where he could face the wrath of the fans who once cheered him.