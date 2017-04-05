In-demand Arsenal forward Sanchez not motivated by money

Alexis Sanchez insists he is not motivated by money as speculation over the Arsenal forward's future continues to intensify.

Sanchez will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season and a number of clubs have been linked with the Chile international.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said it would be disrespectful to talk about signing Sanchez, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are among the other top European clubs reportedly interested in luring him away from Emirates Stadium.

But the 28-year-old, who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, has hinted that financial considerations will not be a factor.

"As long as I'm playing football I'm happy – wherever that may be," Sanchez told Arsenal's website.

"When I moved to Italy [to join Udinese], I was the happiest man in the world, like a child. Playing football is what makes me happy.

"I wasn't interested in money or anything else. All I wanted to do was play football so I could be happy."

Sanchez has been battling an ankle injury as poor form has seen Arsenal slip out of the Champions League qualification places and the forward conceded he finds it hard when he is not fit to play.

"I'm someone who adapts very quickly," Sanchez added. "What's been the most difficult for me in my career are the times when I've had injuries.

"When I'm injured, I'm really down. I can't stand not being able to kick a ball, not going to the gym.

"Above all it's not kicking a ball that I miss as that's what makes me happy. I also miss seeing my teammates in training. For me, injury has been the hardest thing to cope with.

"As a result, I take more care of myself, I'm more professional and that helps me to minimise the chances of further injuries."

Arsenal face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday and a win would see Sanchez's side climb above Manchester United into fifth place.