Dembele flattered by Tottenham talk

The Belgian international, who is also rumoured to have attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal and Liverpool, believes a move to White Hart Lane would be a chance to progress his career.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper De Standaard the former AZ Alkmaar man said: “It would obviously be a step higher, and that has always been my goal.

"I did well last season when I was not injured, through many matches for Fulham. So why not step higher?"

However, in light of the report, Dembele was quick to pledge his allegiance to his current employers.

"Yes, I was asked about the links with Spurs, and I did respond that I was flattered by interest in me, because it means I am playing well, nothing more," he told Fulham's official website.

"I am happy at Fulham and I am under contract here. I am making progress under Martin Jol and adding further dimensions to my game, so I'm happy playing here.

"I want to assure the manager, the fans and of course the chairman, I am fully committed to the club and that any links with other clubs are nothing but speculation, and something I am not even thinking about at this time."

The 24-year-old has scored just once in all competitions this season, having often been deployed in a more deep-lying role for the Craven Cottage side.

Dembele told De Standaard that goal-scoring is an area of his game he has been working on improving under the Cottagers’ former Spurs boss Jol.

"My thinking has changed somewhat. I shoot much more on target. The Fulham coach says that I'm evolving.

"In the past, I could have gone four games and not taken a shot at goal. That no longer happens.”

By Ian Woodcock