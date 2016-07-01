Demichelis and Wright depart Man City

Manchester City have released veteran duo Martin Demichelis and Richard Wright after their contracts came to an end.

Argentina international Demichelis was brought to the club in 2013 by Manuel Pellegrini, who he had played under at former club Malaga.

In his first season at the Etihad Stadium, he helped City to win the Premier League and the League Cup, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

However, subsequent campaigns were less fruitful, with just one further trophy in two years, and Demichelis found first-team action hard to come by due to the signings of Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala.

Wright, meanwhile, has now announced his retirement, having never made an appearance for City in a four-year spell.

The 38-year-old collected two England caps earlier in his career, and had spells with Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Everton.

"Everybody at Manchester City wishes Martin and Richard the very best for the future and thank them for their service," read a statement on City's website.