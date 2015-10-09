Denmark v France: Varane expects further improvement

Raphael Varane believes France are beginning to hit their stride at the right time ahead of a friendly clash with Denmark on Sunday.

France are preparing to welcome European football's elite for Euro 2016 next June and pulled off a 4-0 victory over Armenia in their latest warm-up fixture on Thursday.

This weekend's trip to Copenhagen is France's last fixture ahead of back-to-back prestige friendlies against Germany and England next month, which should provide a sterner test of their credentials.

And, while Real Madrid defender Varane believes Didier Deschamps' side are starting to find their form, he still believes there is plenty of room for improvement.

"It was a good night [against Armenia] - four goals, none conceded," he is quoted as saying by Le Figaro.

"In the first half we squandered a few counter-attacking moves, which will be analysed.

"Tactically, we can move forward. We can be a little better positioned to limit attacks against the loss of the ball.

"The positive thing is that we did not concede a goal, we have also put together some good moves, with pass repetition, movement - a lot of beautiful things."

France will be without Karim Benzema after the striker was forced to return to Madrid with a hamstring injury, while morale in the Denmark camp will largely depend on events in Armenia shortly before kick-off.

Morten Olsen's men occupy second place in qualifying Group I and will be assured of their place at Euro 2016 if Albania fail to win in Yerevan.

With that match kicking off just two hours and 45 minutes prior to the France fixture, the atmosphere at Parken could be one of jubilation or dejection.

Should Albania triumph in Armenia, Denmark - who rounded off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Portugal on Thursday - will face a play-off fixture next month to determine their fate.

"We must await the results and see if the Armenians help us, so the result of the game against France on Sunday only affects whether the game is played with pout or a smile on," Morten Olsen told DR.