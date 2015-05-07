Depay departs PSV proud of title win and eyeing more silverware at United

Memphis Depay insists he will leave PSV in June having fulfilled his dream of winning the Eredivisie – and has his sights set on ending a barren couple of years for new club Manchester United.

Both clubs confirmed on Thursday that Depay will move to Old Trafford for an undisclosed fee, an announcement that ended 12 months of speculation linking the 21-year-old with a transfer to the Premier League.

The Eredivisie's top scorer – who has netted 21 goals in 28 league appearances in 2014-15 – helped guide PSV to the title last month and is hoping to make an instant impact at United, where he is reunited with former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

The forward posted on Twitter: "I always say; dream, believe, achieve. I was dreaming and believing of becoming the champions of the Eredivisie with PSV and we achieved it.

"I'm extremely grateful towards @PSV, all the fans, for believing in me.

"Now it's time to set my goals again on winning trophies with @ManUtd."