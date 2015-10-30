Depay doubtful for Palace clash

Manchester United may have to make do without the services of Memphis Depay and James Wilson in this weekend's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace due to injury.

Depay featured from the start in United's League Cup defeat against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, but was forced to leave the pitch in the 70th minute after picking up a knock.

Wilson, meanwhile, had to make way for Wayne Rooney at half-time due to an injury of his own.

"Memphis and Wilson both picked up injuries against Middlesbrough," manager Louis van Gaal told MUTV.

"We will have to wait and see how they are."

Van Gaal added that Antonio Valencia and Paddy McNair remain sidelined and will definitely miss the trip to Palace.