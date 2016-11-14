Depay to fight for Manchester United place amid Everton links

Memphis Depay has vowed to fight for his place at Manchester United after Everton boss Ronald Koeman revealed he is keen to sign the Netherlands international in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has struggled to secure regular first-team action at Old Trafford this campaign and manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to cash in on the former PSV star.

Depay gave a timely reminder of what he can do in Netherlands' 3-1 World Cup qualification win over Luxembourg on Sunday, netting a second-half brace to seal the three points, and he hopes to build on that performance with United in the weeks to come.

"Are Everton an option? I cannot say anything about that. I am just focused on United. That is the most important thing for me," Depay told NOS.

"I do not know anything about it. We will have to wait and see. I am focused on Manchester United.

"I will return to the club now, give my all and work hard on the training pitch in order to hopefully get more playing time. I hope to build on this at United.

"But yeah, I return to United in a different state of mind than when I left. Of course, I am very happy. It is a great feeling to score two goals. Things went well. I felt confident.

"We will have to wait and see if this can help me get back on track. I am just happy that I got playing time and that we won."