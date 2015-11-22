Depay hails Giggs guidance

Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay has hailed Ryan Giggs' role in his recent return to form after a difficult spell.

Depay impressed in his first few weeks at Old Trafford after joining the club from PSV, but had recently lost his spot in the starting XI as he struggled to find his best form.

The Netherlands international featured from the start in Saturday's 2-1 win over Watford, though, and he was quick to thank assistant manager Giggs after his return.

"I think every young player goes through things but I keep training and enjoy the training sessions," Depay told MUTV.

"The stuff [I am learning] has stuck with me and Giggs has given me good advice. I've been working on some things with him.

"You need that backing and you need to back yourself and train well, and of course all the help is great to get through difficult times.

"I’m happy to get the help of everyone and happy to play to show that I can be important."

Depay was employed in a central role rather than out on the left wing against Watford and flourished at Vicarage Road as he scored his second league goal of the season.

"The system was different, but we have a little bit more freedom and there was space in behind which we took advantage of. I think we did it well and I enjoyed the game," he added.

"It was a difficult game in the end. We started well in the first half but the second half was a little bit difficult. But to get three points out of it was good.

"I enjoyed the goal a lot, of course. I like to score goals. It was important for me to score a goal when I got a chance. I was happy."

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for United.