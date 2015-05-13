Depay: I can be best in the world

Trending

Manchester United is the perfect proving ground for Memphis Depay to become the world's best player, according to the Dutch attacker.

United agreed a deal with PSV for the Netherlands winger's services last week, believed to be in the region of £25million.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar 2014-15, scoring 28 goals in 39 appearances for PSV, helping them to a first Eredivisie title in seven years.

Speaking at a sponsor's event in London, Depay believes he can only get better.

"I believe I can be one of the best players in the world," Depay said.

"That's why I have my 'Dreamchaser' tattoo on my chest. I don't have a secret. You have to work on your dreams everyday that's what I'm doing. 

"I was very happy with my World Cup. But even when the World Cup was finished I knew I had to keep focused.

"That's what I spoke to my manager about when I got back from the World Cup. That's one of the keys to my success.

"I'm very excited, I've always dreamt about the Premier League - it's a big dream that's come true. But it's not the end of the dream - it's just starting."

The bulk of Depay's goals have been scored from the left flank, drawing comparisons with Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – something the Dutchman likes to hear.

"I heard people compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo," he told Goal.

"It's great to hear other people say that, but I'm still 21 and I hope one day I can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I'm the same player as him in style and he's a big hero for me. He scored so many goals and I have to fight to be the same."