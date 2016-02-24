Depay: I haven't lived up to expectations at United

Memphis Depay is aware he has failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United but the Dutchman is confident fans will see his best football soon.

Depay arrived at Old Trafford in an off-season deal worth £25million amid much fanfare, after topping the Eredivisie goalscoring charts with 22 goals in 30 matches for champions PSV last term, however the Netherlands international forward has struggled to adapt to life in England.

The 22-year-old has only started in 12 of his 20 Premier League appearances this season, with manager and countryman Louis van Gaal preferring Jesse Lingard out wide.

And Depay is under no illusions he must improve to convince supporters he deserves to wear the iconic number seven shirt.

"No. Not yet. I know that. I will continue to fight for it," Depay said when asked if he had lived up to expectations in Manchester.

"I have a lot of expectations on myself. That's important. The club is busy and I am busy to improve it.

"I don't want to put a date on it or say when [I will meet expectations] but it will come. Confidence will help and experience. You learn from your mistakes.

"Those moments they will come and I will work and focus on it."

Of United assistant and club great Ryan Giggs, who he works with closely, Depay added: "He talks a lot with me. He gives me advice. He experienced everything already so he can help me with those kind of things. I don't want to go into details but he works a lot with me.

"Wayne Rooney gives me a lot of things to think about. They really inspire me because that's two legends that talk with you and give you advice.

"They inspire me. I feel that I'm doing something with it."