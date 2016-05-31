Depay not blaming Van Gaal for his Manchester United struggles

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has refused to blame former manager Louis van Gaal for his underwhelming performances in 2015-16 and is confident he will soon be back to his best.

The Netherlands international failed to live up to high expectations at Old Trafford after joining from PSV and spent the majority of the second half of the season on the bench.

Depay does not want to point the finger at anyone, though, and has vowed to give his all in pre-season in order to win over new boss Jose Mourinho.

"It's never nice to be criticised, but it's part of the game and I have to deal with it. The season did not go as planned and that hurt my confidence a bit," the 22-year-old told Fox Sport.

"I do not want to blame the manager for it. I played some good games and some bad matches. I do not want to blame anyone for it. I have not been in touch with Van Gaal yet. I might give him a call or send him a text.

"It's now up to me to deal with this situation and get back on track. I think every attacker is intuitive. You have to make decisions on when to go for an individual action. The old Memphis, who beat every opponent, will soon be back again.

"I did not play as many games as I hoped and I am obviously disappointed about that. I had different expectations. But I have to deal with that.

"It's now on to next season. I have to prove my worth during pre-season."