Depay 'p***** off' at lack of football

Manchester United midfielder Memphis Depay admits he has been "p***** off" at being repeatedly left on the bench by Louis van Gaal this season.

The Netherlands international - signed from PSV ahead of the 2015-16 season - endured a frustrating first campaign at Old Trafford, making just 16 Premier League starts.

Depay made a further 13 appearances from the bench, but he is determined to force his way into United's first-choice XI next season, likely under the leadership of Jose Mourinho who is expected to replace Van Gaal.

"It's not been a bad year, but it's not been a good year," he told Unscriptd. "It's been right there in the middle.

"I have more expectations from myself and the fans as well, that's normal.

"It's been new for me, this season, to play in the Premier League. The experience that I get this season is important, also the things I have to deal with.

"Sometimes I've made a mistake or I haven't played good for a game and you get put on the bench. It's new for me as well.

"Last season I was playing and I was scoring every game and this season it's 50-50.

"I have some games on the bench for 90 minutes. That's new and it's hard. Of course it p***** you off, to be honest, sometimes.

"But you need to keep going and keep believing in yourself because you are the first person who must believe in yourself.

"No matter what, you have to always keep your chest out. Sometimes it's hard, it's really hard.

"But I'm still young, 22. If you believe in something that you can achieve, I think you will make it if you put everything into it.

"That's my motto - dream, believe, achieve. I don't want to give up on anything."