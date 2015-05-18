Depay passes United medical

Memphis Depay passed his Manchester United medical on Monday and is set to complete his move from Eredivisie champions PSV next month.

The Premier League club revealed earlier this month that they had agreed a deal to sign the 21-year-old Netherlands international.

Depay was due at United to undergo his medical at the start of the week and the Old Trafford outfit confirmed that he has moved a step closer to sealing his switch for an undisclosed fee.

A short statement on the club's official website said: "Memphis Depay has today completed his medical at Manchester United.

"The Club will now work towards finalising his registration when the international transfer window opens in June."

Depay, who featured for Netherlands under United boss Louis van Gaal at last year's World Cup, scored 28 goals in 40 appearances for PSV this season.