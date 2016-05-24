Depay rules out Manchester United exit following Van Gaal departure

Memphis Depay has ruled out leaving Manchester United in the wake of Louis van Gaal's firing on Monday.

Van Gaal lured Depay to United ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, having previously worked with the winger as Netherlands boss.

However, the former PSV man is adamant Van Gaal's departure does not have any influence on his future at the club.

"Van Gaal's departure does not have consequences for me. I am happy at Manchester United and the board are happy with me. I don't see why Van Gaal's exit would change anything for me," Depay told De Telegraaf.

"I would have made it to United without Van Gaal as well. I say that because I believe in myself and I work hard.

"I don't know whether I had a love-hate relationship with Van Gaal. His exit is just how things go in football and in life. You can only learn from it and become stronger."

United are expected to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new man in charge and Depay is looking forward to working with the ex-Inter coach.

"I will ask [former Inter star] Wesley Sneijder about Mourinho if he becomes the new manager," he added.

"That sounds very interesting. Sneijder has previously called him the best coach in the world and that is a nice prospect."