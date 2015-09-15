Depay will celebrate if he scores against PSV

Manchester United forward Memphis Depay insists he will celebrate a goal if he scores against former club PSV.

Depay returns to PSV for the first time since leaving in June as United kick off their Champions League campaign in Eindhoven on Tuesday.

The Netherlands international spent nine years at PSV after emerging from the youth team, and helped the Dutch giants to the Eredivisie title last season with a league-high 22 goals in 30 matches.

However, the 21-year-old will not hold back if he finds the net at Philips Stadion.

"It's still a game for me, so if I score I will celebrate. I have respect for PSV but I play for Manchester United now," Depay said.

"Of course, I was playing for 10 years for PSV before I came to United.

"It's a special feeling for me also to see my old team-mates and play against them so it will be interesting. I think we'll do a good job here."