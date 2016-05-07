Deportivo great Valeron announces retirement

Deportivo La Coruna great Juan Carlos Valeron has announced he will hang up his boots at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season.

Valeron moved to Las Palmas in 2013 - where he started his professional career in 1995 - after making over 400 appearances for Deportivo between 2000 and 2013.

The 40-year-old won the Copa del Rey in 2002 with the Galician club, along with the Segunda Division title, UEFA Intertoto Cup and two Supercopa de Espanas.

The attacking midfielder was capped almost 50 times for Spain, representing his country at the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2000 and 2004.

"I want to communicate that at the end of the season I will end my time as a professional footballer," Valeron announced on Saturday.

Valerón: "Cuelgo las botas en mi casa y en el mejor momento". May 7, 2016

"For me it is a great satisfaction and honour to do it at my home.

"I dedicate this to God, who gives meaning to my life, and is the one I have to thank for having an incredible sporting career."