Deschamps calls on Evra to replace injured Kurzawa

Didier Deschamps has recalled Patrice Evra to the France squad after Layvin Kurzawa was deemed unfit.

Juventus full-back Evra started every game as Les Bleus reached the final of Euro 2016 but has not been selected for his country since.

However, the 35-year-old has been called upon by Deschamps to fill a gap left by the withdrawal of Paris Saint-Germain defender Kurzawa, who has sustained a groin injury, ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Sweden and the friendly versus Ivory Coast four days later.

"I recalled him due to Layvin's injury because he has the experience of a high level – he is playing at Juventus," said the France coach.

"If he is here, he is likely to play, just like the others. There is time by Friday."

Evra made headlines last month for posting a video of himself dancing in a panda costume to promote an anti-racism message.

However, Deschamps assures it is his footballing ability and not his online frolics that have earned him a place in the squad.

He continued: "I have not seen what he did. I'm not interested in social networks. Patrice has always been like that.

"He provides a good atmosphere, but if he is here it is mainly for his football skills and experience of the highest level."