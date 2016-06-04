Deschamps closing on France's XI for Euro 2016 opener

Didier Deschamps says he is closing on France's starting XI for Friday's Euro 2016 opener against Romania after witnessing his side turn in a classy showing in a 3-0 win over Scotland.

Tournament hosts France concluded their preparations for the quadrennial showpiece with a fine performance in Metz, Oliver Giroud bagging a brace to make it seven goals in as many international appearances before Laurent Koscielny made it 3-0 before half-time with his first goal for Les Bleus.

France failed to add to their tally after the break with Paul Pogba going closest when he struck the left-hand post from a free-kick shortly after the hour.

Head coach Deschamps was pleased with the serious manner his side approached the game and says his team is starting to take shape for the Romania curtain-raiser in Paris.

"It was a good performance. We had many chances and in the second half we could have added a few goals," he told TF1.

"We took the game very seriously, it is always good for the confidence. There were many good things and now we get a week to prepare.

"Yes [I have ideas in my head who will start versus Romania]. There are players who can start, then when we need to make a difference there are others capable of bringing something different and more."

A brace for Giroud was particularly welcome after he was jeered by sections of the Nantes crowd against Cameroon on Monday, despite scoring in the 3-2 win.

"Of course it's always good for your confidence," he said. "We created a lot of chances and I tried to finish off the good work of my team-mates.

"We're getting close to the Euros and it's important for us to all work together toward the same objective."