Deschamps confident ahead of Ukraine play-off

After finishing second in Group I behind Spain, France were drawn against Mikhail Fomenko's side and the first leg will be played in Kiev on Friday.

The 1998 World Cup winners are looking to qualify for their fifth consecutive finals, but Deschamps knows they have a tough opponent to get past before they can plan for Brazil.

The 45-year-old remains focused on ensuring his team keep their self-belief and is heading into the game confident of taking a lead back to Paris.

"The most important thing is that the players have confidence in themselves and they go to achieve their full potential," he said.

"Nobody is afraid. We'll play the game at hand, a qualifying match for the World Cup.

"There is excitement, not fear. That does not mean we should forget that the Ukrainians also want to go to this World Cup and they can cause us problems.

"I have no negative thoughts, pressure or tension. It would go against what I ask my players. If I ask them to be quiet, but I have beads of sweat falling from my brow, they will not believe in me."