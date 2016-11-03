Deschamps expecting more from dropped Martial

France head coach Didier Deschamps says he "expects more" from Anthony Martial after opting to leave the forward out of his squad for the upcoming internationals.

Martial has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, his last Premier League start coming on September 18.

That lack of playing time has cost him his place in the national squad, with France due to host Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on November 11 before a friendly with Ivory Coast.

In a media conference on Thursday, Deschamps explained Martial must work hard to regain his place in what has been a difficult start to the season for the 20-year-old, who made a big impression in his debut United campaign last year.

"I think that his coach [Jose Mourinho] expects more from him, me too," Deschamps said.

"I don't forget what he can do, what he did. It's up to him to work and get back to his best level. Yes, he's playing a lot less. It can happen.

"It's kind of the same situation for Kingsley [Coman], they are young players who lived some things very early, they have many qualities obviously.

"He has a step to climb, but first, he has to do it with his club, and today he's not at the level he should be."

Thursday's squad announcement saw a return for Olivier Giroud, whose opening to 2016-17 has been hindered by a toe injury.

However, the Arsenal striker came off the bench to score with his first two touches against Sunderland on Saturday, before starting and scoring against Ludogorets in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And Deschamps says Giroud's recall was a simple decision.

"It's logical, [Giroud] was injured for a while, so he could not play, he started later so it was harder but since he came back, he was a sub for two games in the Premier League and he was able to start in Champions League," the coach said.

"It has been good for him. He's always very clinical, with us he has been very, very clinical, so if he's healthy and he can play at 100 per cent, it's logical for him to be here."