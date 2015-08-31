Deschamps hints Lloris could leave France camp amid United talk

France coach Didier Deschamps has indicated Hugo Lloris could be allowed to leave their camp to complete a transfer amid talk of a move to Manchester United.

Goalkeeper and captain Lloris is with the France squad as they prepare for friendlies with Portugal and Serbia, but has been linked with a switch from Tottenham to United, who are poised to lose David de Gea to Real Madrid.

The French Football Federation (FFF) permitted Monaco forward Anthony Martial to leave the squad in order to "travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United" earlier on Monday.

And asked about Lloris, Deschamps said: "I have seen you announce that Hugo Lloris could leave [Clairefontaine].

"There is nothing. The transfer window closes tonight in France but in England, it closes tomorrow at 6pm. If there is any other case, I will do the same [as with Martial].