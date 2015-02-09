Di Maria believes Messi could work with Mourinho

Unsubstantiated rumours recently began to abound that Messi could leave Camp Nou, with Premier League leaders Chelsea touted as his most likely destination.

Mourinho has come up against Messi numerous times and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Barca in his time as Real Madrid coach.

Manchester United midfielder Di Maria, who plays with Messi for the national team and worked under Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu, sees no reason why the pair could not enjoy a productive working relationship.

"In principle, I don't think Leo wants to leave Barcelona," he told FIFA.com.

"It's hard to walk away from a club that's given you everything, where you effectively grew up.

"But to answer your question, no I don't think he'd have any problem working with Mourinho."