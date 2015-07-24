Di Maria headed for United training camp

Angel di Maria will report to Manchester United's training camp in the United States, despite constant speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina midfielder Di Maria became the Premier League's most expensive import when he moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid last August, but fitness issues severely hampered his campaign.

Van Gaal has once again bolstered his midfield in the current transfer window with the signings of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin, prompting talk that Di Maria could be moved on.

Despite confirming the 27-year-old will link up with his colleagues in California, having enjoyed time off after the Copa America, the veteran Dutchman stopped short of confirming Di Maria will remain at United beyond the window closing.

"I expect him tomorrow," Van Gaal told a news conference before Saturday's clash with Barcelona.

"I am not answering questions about transfers or the process.

"He cannot play in the game, because we have to build him up. When you come out of your holidays you cannot play immediately a game, so that is out of the question."

Defender Marcos Rojo and forward Javier Hernandez are also expected to join up with the squad on Saturday after their own Copa commitments.