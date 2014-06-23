Di Maria not interested in transfer rumours

European champions Real are reportedly prepared to allow Di Maria to leave the Bernabeu despite his impressive impact in Carlo Ancelotti's first season in charge.

The 26-year-old former Benfica man played a key role in the Spanish giants' UEFA Champions League success last season, but his future has been the subject of speculation since the world-record signing of Gareth Bale.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Di Maria, but he has no interest in discussing where he will be playing his club football next season while he represents his country in Brazil.

He said: "I've asked my agent not to tell me anything about the talks he's having. I don't know what's going to happen with my career.

"I don't want to know anything about my future right now. I'm focusing on my national team and not on what's going on elsewhere."

Di Maria joined Real from Benfica four years ago.