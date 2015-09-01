Di Maria opens up about Van Gaal 'rows'

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria has spoken about the "rows" he had with Louis van Gaal that led to his Manchester United exit.

The Argentina international moved to the Ligue 1 champions in July after failing to join the Premier League side on their United States tour.

Di Maria spent just one season with United, making 27 league appearances and scoring three times before his big-money PSG move.

The 27-year-old said his relationship with Van Gaal deteriorated during his time at Old Trafford and was part of the reason he decided to leave.

"Van Gaal has his philosophy and one of the things that made me want to leave is that," Di Maria told ESPN Radio Argentina.

"It is difficult to adapt to Van Gaal. I had a couple of rows with him.

"I started well and after that I got injured. Things didn't go well for me and Van Gaal changed my position.

"I spoke with [PSG coach Laurent] Blanc and his thinking was that I'd play in a similar position to where I did at Real Madrid."

Di Maria made his PSG debut on Sunday, coming off the bench to set up Ezequiel Lavezzi for the third goal in a 3-0 win over Monaco.

And he was delighted with the crowd's response to him.

"I didn't imagine a reception like this," Di Maria said.

"It was the most beautiful presentation I have ever had. The truth is that I'm happy to come to PSG and to have team-mates like Lavezzi and [Javier] Pastore."