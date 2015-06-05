Di Maria staying at United

Manchester United winger Angel di Maria insisted he will remain at Old Trafford next season.

Di Maria has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain and German giants Bayern Munich after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League.

The Argentina international failed to live up to his £59.7million price tag, despite making a bright start to life in England's top flight, with the former Real Madrid star consigned to a bench role from March up until the final match of the season.

However, the 27-year-old has no plans to quit Old Trafford as he prepares for the Copa America, which kicks off in Chile next week.

"I have just finished my first season playing for Manchester United," Di Maria is quoted as telling the Sun.

"It was a hard season for me. I think it was hard because it was another country and another league, and this league is harder than the Spanish one. So, I couldn't adapt myself as I wanted to.

"Now I will play the Copa America and then I will move back to Manchester for next season and do my best there."

Di Maria registered 10 assists and scored three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term as United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs.