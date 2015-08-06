Di Maria: United happy to sell me to PSG

Angel di Maria is determined to leave Manchester United behind, claiming that the Premier League club were happy to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain after just one season in England.

The Argentina international became the Premier League's most expensive import in history when signed for nearly £60million from Real Madrid last year, although he was a costly flop.

Despite starting well, with three goals and six assists from his first 10 games as a United player, a nagging hamstring injury and subsequent drastic loss of form saw him fall out of favour under Louis van Gaal.

And with the Dutchman set to be closely scrutinised this season, United opted to cut their losses on Di Maria, who has moved to Paris for a reported £45m.

"First, you must know that Manchester United wanted to sell me," said the former Real Madrid man.

"It is a shared decision between the three parties.

"They wanted to sell me. I also wanted to leave and PSG wanted me.

"But I am very happy be here. Manchester is the past."

PSG dominated in France last season, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

An assault on the UEFA Champions League is next on the menu for the cash-rich capital club, and Di Maria hopes he can assist the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in making PSG a continental force.

"The club have been trying to recruit me for several years," he explained.

"It is a great source of pride to come here and play with such important players like Ibra, [Javier] Pastore, [Marco] Verratti, David Luiz etc.

"All have the objective of winning the Champions League, it is also mine."