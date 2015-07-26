Di Santo links up with Schalke squad

New signing Franco Di Santo trained with his Schalke team-mates for the first time on Sunday after completing his move from Werder Bremen.

The Argentine striker put pen to paper on a four-year deal on Saturday after the Gelsenkirchen club activated a clause in his contract to end his spell with Bundesliga rivals Bremen.

Di Santo trained with Schalke a day after joining the club and could make his debut in a pre-season friendly against Porto in Gutersloh on Monday.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 49 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, with 13 of those coming in the 2014-15 campaign.

Schalke arrived for a four-day training camp in Halle and Westfalen on Sunday as they continue their preparations for the new season.