Di Santo links up with Schalke squad
New signing Franco Di Santo was present when Schalke arrived for a four-day pre-season training camp on Sunday.
New signing Franco Di Santo trained with his Schalke team-mates for the first time on Sunday after completing his move from Werder Bremen.
The Argentine striker put pen to paper on a four-year deal on Saturday after the Gelsenkirchen club activated a clause in his contract to end his spell with Bundesliga rivals Bremen.
Di Santo trained with Schalke a day after joining the club and could make his debut in a pre-season friendly against Porto in Gutersloh on Monday.
The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 49 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, with 13 of those coming in the 2014-15 campaign.
Schalke arrived for a four-day training camp in Halle and Westfalen on Sunday as they continue their preparations for the new season.
