Diarra, Griezmann left out of France XI

Lassana Diarra and Antoine Griezmann - who both had relatives caught up in the terror attacks in Paris on Friday - have been left out of Didier Deschamps' starting XI for Tuesday's international friendly against England.

Diarra's cousin Asta Diakite was killed during the attacks, which targeted the Stade de France among several other locations, while Griezmann's sister survived the shootings at the Bataclan theatre, where 89 people lost their lives.

Both players, who will be among the substitutes at Wembley, were on the field at the national stadium while the attacks took place.

A number of tributes have been planned ahead of the match in tribute to the 129 people confirmed to have died in the French capital on Friday, with England fans encouraged to sing the French national anthem.

France starting XI: Hugo Lloris, Lucas Digne, Laurent Koscielny, Raphael Varane, Bacary Sagna, Blaise Matuidi, Yohan Cabaye, Morgan Schneiderlin, Anthony Martial, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Hatem Ben-Arfa.